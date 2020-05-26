Juvenile airlifted to hospital after fall in fire pit

Live Now
BRADFORD, Ohio (WDTN) Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Stillwater Campground on reports that a juvenile had fallen into a fire Monday night.

Deputies, along with Bradford Rescue and CareFlight, responded to the call around 7:15 p.m. Initial investigation revealed several children were playing at a camp site when one fell into an active fire pit.

Bradford Rescue treated the juvenile at the scene and transported them to a landing zone, where they were transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital by Careflight.

Authorities believe that the juvenile has non-life threatening injures and that the children were being watched at the time of the accident.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.  2 NEWS will update the story once more information is available.

