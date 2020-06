FILE – In this June 2, 2020 file photo, Protesters rally in Phoenix during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd. Many immigrants feel solidarity with the Black Lives Movement and want to participate in ongoing national marches. But they face an added risk of ending up in immigration custody if they get arrested, even for protesting peacefully. Immigrant advocates say they’ve been fielding calls from people who want to march but are worried about how it will affect their immigration status. In Phoenix, several young immigrants were arrested at the beginning of the movement. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Justice for All, a peaceful protest and march in Beavercreek is planned for Saturday, June 13, at noon.

Those interested are asked to gather in the Beavercreek Walmart parking lot where it meets the Sam’s Club.

Black clothing and signs are encouraged for participants, as well as snacks and water.

The protest and march will go into 3 p.m., ending back at the Walmart parking lot in started in.