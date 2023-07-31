VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — An early morning drive to catch a flight turned into a swim to save a life for a local veteran and his son Saturday.

Navy veteran Don Da Cunha was taking his son, Cameron Da Cunha, to Dayton International Airport around 4 a.m. when they saw a car driving erratically.

Don honked his horn to get the driver’s attention, but the driver continued to swerve before driving off the side of the road into a body of water.

“I saw just this huge splash like this wave come out of nowhere,” Don said. “That’s when I was like, oh man, there’s a there’s a pond or a lake or something back there.”

Don immediately sprung into the water to save the man trapped inside the car, telling his son to call the police.

He swam to the car where he found a 68-year-old man who was barely responsive. As Don tried to save him from drowning, his son jumped in to help.

“I just remember like, not even thinking, even a little bit,” Cameron said. “Just absolutely just like sprinting as fast as I can and swimming as fast as I can to them.”

The two worked to get the man to shore, but the driver was unresponsive. So, Don did CPR until the man started breathing. Shortly after, police and medics arrived on the scene, and the driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Cameron ended up missing his flight, but he says above all, he is grateful they were there to help.

“I’m just glad he’s okay,” Cameron said. “That’s all I keep thinking. I’m just so glad that he ended up alive.”