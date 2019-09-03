Jury selection underway in Skylar Richardson case

Brooke “Skylar” Richardson, arrives with her father, Scott Richardson to the Warren County Courthouse Tuesday, September 3, 2019.The 20-year-old accused of killing and burying her baby in the backyard of her Carlisle home. Richardson is charged with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangerment in the death of her newborn infant. She faces the possibility of life in prison.

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – Warren County Judge Donald Oda, county prosecutors and Skylar Richardson’s defense made opening remarks before jury selection of Richardson’s trial on Monday, Sept. 3.

Richardson is charged with aggravated murder, child endangerment, manslaughter and tampering with evidence after she gave birth at her Carlisle home in 2017.

Oda said jurors would complete a questionnaire prior to selection. He said the jury pool was much larger for this case and selection would be completed in stages.

“We have so many jurors here today because this trial has garnered some level of tension in the press and on social media,” Oda said.

The prosecution pushed the need for jurors to come into court without preconceived notions of the case or the verdict. She said the state would talk about abortion in jury selection and scientific and forensic evidence.

“This is a situation where someone took specific actions to conceal and destroy evidence,” Kraft said.

Defense attorney Charles H. Rittgers said the case would be based on the second interrogation of Skylar Richardson.

“Police in the first interrogation, she said she had a stillborn birth and they don’t file charges,” Rittgers said. “After hearing from a doctor six days later, police are told to get a confession and that the baby is burned. What police don’t say, that doctor was wrong. He said he was wrong. The police told Skylar it would be better to say the baby was cremated and not burned. She denied this 17 times. Thankfully we will see this.”

Oda said he expected jury selection to go through Tuesday and part of the day Wednesday. He said most jury trials in Warren County last two to three days but expected the Richardson trial to last two weeks.

