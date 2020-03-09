Jury selection begins in trial of PE teacher accused of 36 counts of sex crimes

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – Jury selection began in the trial of John Austin Hopkins on Monday, a former Springboro physical education teacher charged with committing 36 counts of gross sexual imposition against students in his class.

Last week, Hopkins’ attorney David Chicarelli filed several motions before the trial. One asked the court on March 5 to prevent the testimony of 28 parents whose children were alleged victims of Hopkins.

“Some of the evidence which the defendant anticipates the prosecution will try to offer in this trial is inadmissible as hearsay and that the Court should rule on the exclusion now,” the filing stated. “Because much of the evidence is so prejudicial this Court should enter an order excluding any reference to the matters during (jury selection), opening statement, or otherwise.”

Hopkins is accused of inappropriately touching 28 first-grade girls a total of 36 times during his physical education class at Clearcreek Elementary School. The maximum sentence for one count of gross sexual imposition is five years. He was indicted in June 2019.

Chicarelli filed another motion last week to permit the testimony of Dr. Frederick Peterson, who diagnosed Hopkins with being on the Autism Spectrum Disorder. Chicarelli wrote in his motion that Peterson, an expert in the field. The motion stated that diagnosis would bring into question sexual gratification on Hopkins’ part when having contact with the alleged victims.

According to the subpoena Peterson: “reviewed the approximately three hours of videos offered by the prosecution as evidence of the counts in this indictment. He thoroughly reviewed those videos and along with his experience, testing and interviews reached the conclusion of a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder which has a significant bearing on the main issue in this case of sexual gratification.”

Hopkins was indicted in June 2019. The parents of 12 of the students have filed a federal civil suit against the Springboro school district and Hopkins. The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages to the families, as well as requiring Springboro Schools to “develop or adopt a curriculum for purposes of training all staff in the identification and prevention of child abuse.”

Other witnesses scheduled for Hopkins criminal trial are several members of the Springboro Police Department as well as Daniel Schroer and Carrie Hester of Springboro Community Schools. Schroer was Springboro’s superintendent until he resigned in August due to “allegations of a financial nature.”