Breaking News
House fire in Dayton leaves family displaced
Live Now
First at 4 is streaming live now

Security guard found guilty for shooting man to death outside Ashwood Lounge

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Steven Coleman mug

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was found guilty as charged Friday for the shooting death of a man outside the Ashwood Lounge last year.

On Wednesday, November 7, 2018, 50-year-old Steven Coleman was working as a security guard at the Ashwood Lounge, located at 3500 North Main Street.

A different security guard got involved in an altercation with 29-year-old Robert Lee Burdette. Coleman proceeded to punch Burdette in the head before pulling out a .40 caliber handgun and shooting him in the head.

Burdette was taken to the hospital in critical condition. On November 10, 2018, he was taken off life support and died a short time later.

On November 16, 2018, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Coleman on:

  • Three counts of murder
  • Two counts of felonious assault
  • One count of tampering with evidence
  • One count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises
  • Two counts of having weapons while under disability from a prior drug conviction

All counts, except for having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence, also include 3-year firearm specifications.

Coleman was previously convicted in Florida on drug charges, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm.

On Friday, the jury found him guilty as charged on all counts and specifications in the indictment. He will remain in custody in Montgomery County Jail until his sentencing on December 23, 2019.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS