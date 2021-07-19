Jury convicts Xenia woman of murder following 2018 shooting

Talicia Dixon is charged with murder and felonious assault with firearm specifications on both counts. (Photo/Greene County Jail)

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A jury has convicted 30-year-old Talicia Dixon of multiple felony charges, including murder, related to a 2018 shooting.

Xenia police responded to the shooting in May of 2018 and discovered one victim, later identified as Andre Nooks.

According to testimony, Dixon and a number of others got into a fight at an area bar earlier that evening. Once the fight concluded, all parties left the bar. About 90 minutes later, Nooks and others drove to the 400 block of Franklin Ave., where a verbal argument continued.

Xenia police said Dixon retrieved a firearm from a nearby vehicle and approached Nooks, who was unarmed, striking him in the neck.

Nooks was rushed to Miami Valley Hospital where he received life-saving medical care, but died in January 2019 as a result of the injuries.

Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes, said, “The Xenia Police Division, and specifically Det. Matt Miller, deserve the lion’s share of the credit for this guilty verdict. Assistant Prosecutors Bill Morrison and Michele Henne did an excellent job preparing and trying this case and victim advocate Amanda Opicka was instrumental in helping to secure this verdict. The guilty verdicts in this case send a message that senseless gun violence will not be tolerated. It has been a long time coming, but today the family of Andre Nooks received some small measure of justice for what Talicia Dixon did on May 5, 2018.”

Dixon was convicted on one count of murder with a firearm specification and one count of felonious assault with a firearm specification.

She is scheduled for sentencing on July 22 and is facing a sentence of 18 years to life in prison.