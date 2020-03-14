Live Now
Jurors find former Springboro gym teacher guilty on 34 counts of gross sexual imposition

Former Springboro PE teacher John Austin Hopkins in Warren County Common Pleas Court during his trial on 36 counts of gross sexual imposition on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – Former Springboro gym teacher John Hopkins was found guilty Friday night after hours of deliberation.

Our friends at WLWT report that jurors found the man guilty on 34 counts of gross sexual imposition, and not guilty of two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Hopkins was accused of inappropriately touching 28 girls over the course of three months while he taught physical education at Clearcreek Elementary School. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Hopkins was indicted back in June of 2019.

