MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – People in the Miami Valley are getting ready to celebrate the United State’s newest holiday in this year.

Juneteenth, also known as Jubilee Day or Emancipation Day, is celebrated on June 19 every year.

The day, first officially designated as a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, recognizes the official end of slavery in the United States. Following President Biden’s signing of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, several local groups and organizations followed suit with their own events to commemorate the day – and this year is no different.

Here are the Juneteenth events happening in the Miami Valley this weekend:

Friday, June 17

Middletown Juneteenth Celebration

Key Better Days Society is hosting a Juneteenth celebration at Douglass Park in Middletown. The event will be from Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Organizers said on Facebook that there will be a parade, vendors, food trucks and family fun.

Find more information on the event here.

Saturday, June 18

Oakwood Juneteenth Celebration

An event honoring black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Genuine Work on 15 McDonough St. in Dayton. The celebration will have family-friendly games, face painting, food trucks and opportunities for black and brown entrepreneurs and businesses to connect.

Trotwood Juneteenth event

A wide array of locally owned businesses, vendors and food trucks will be at Trotwood Main Street Plaza at 486 East Main Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Troy Juneteenth Walk and Celebration

Troy will hold its second annual Juneteenth Walk and Celebration. The walk will start at Brukner Park behind Troy Public Library. Participants will start lining up at 3 p.m. and start walking at 3:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. A celebration will follow from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Race & McKaig Park across from Richards Chapel United Methodist Church located at 831 McKaig Ave.

Sunday, June 19

Juneteenth Music Festival

The Huber Heights Culture and Diversity Citizens Action Commission and City of Huber Heights are hosting a Juneteenth Music Festival. The event is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Eichelberger Amphitheater located at 8625 Brandt Pike.