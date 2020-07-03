DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton’s First Friday event for July will offer both in-person activities and at-home options.
The event takes place between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. on July 3.
July’s First Friday will be a re-opening celebration for several shops, restaurants, and other businesses who are welcoming back customers safely with the health of guests and staff as a top priority. At many businesses, shoppers will find stickers reminding everyone to social distance.
The virtual side of First Friday will include a selection of activities, experiences, and opportunities to enjoy from home.
Click here for more details.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Coast Guard offers holiday weekend boating safety tips
- Shop in Egypt offers coronavirus-shaped ice cream
- Dayton ‘grillographer’ gives expert grilling tips ahead of Independence Day
- July’s First Friday offers in-person and virtual opportunities to explore Dayton
- Ohio school district dropping Redskins name for sports teams