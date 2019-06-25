July 4 fireworks and festivities plentiful in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Here is a list of events happening around the Miami Valley around the July 4th Holiday.
How many events will you and your family attend?
|City
|Event
|Location
|Date
|Time
|Beavercreek
|Red, White and Bluegrass Festival
|Hawker United Church of Christ, 1617 North Longview Street, Beavercreek, OH 45432
|June 29
|10am-5pm
|Beavercreek
|Red, White & Brew
|Fairfield Commons Mall outside main entrance near Bravo! 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek, OH 45431
|July 6
|6pm-10pm
|Beavercreek
|“Take Flight” Parade & Fireworks
|Parade: Starts: Meadowbridge Drive Ends: Beavercreek High School, Fireworks: Rotary Park 2260 Dayton Xenia Rd, Beavercreek 45434
|July 4
|6pm-10:30pm
|Centerville
|Americana Festival 5k
|Centerville High School Stadium, 500 E. Franklin Street, Centerville, OH 45459
|July 4
|7:00 AM
|Centerville
|Americana Festival Fireworks
|500 E. Franklin Street, Centerville, OH 45459
|July 3
|7:00 PM
|Centerville
|Americana Festival Parade
|East Franklin Street, west of Centerville High School, west to Cline Elementary on Virginia Avenue
|July 4
|10:00 AM
|Centerville
|Americana Festival Street Fair
|(no pets) North Main Street Franklin Street Benham’s Grove, Iron Gate Park Drive, Park District Activity Center
|July 4
|9:30am-5pm
|Cincinnati
|20th Annual LaRosa’s Balloon Glow
|Coney Island, 6201 Kellogg Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45230
|July 3
|5pm-11pm
|Cincinnati
|Independence Day Fireworks
|Ault Park Pavilion, 5090 Observitory Circle, Cincinnati, OH 45208
|July 4
|10:30am-11pm
|Cincinnati
|Red, White and BOOM with Cincinnati Pops
|Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45230
|July 4
|8pm-10pm
|Dayton
|Family, Fun, and Fireworks
|The Salvation Army Kroc Center Dayton, 1000 N Keowee St, Dayton, OH 45404
|July 3
|7pm-11pm
|Dayton
|Lights in Flight Festival
|RiverScape MetreoPark, 237 E. Monument Avenue, Dayton, OH 45402
|July 3
|5pm-10pm
|Dayton
|Red, White, and Boonshoft
|The Boonshoft Museum, 2600 Deweese Pkwy, Dayton, OH 45414
|July 4
|10am-4pm
|Delaware
|4th of July Parade
|Delaware County Fairgrounds, 236 Pennsylvania Ave, Delaware, OH 43015
|July 4
|3:00 PM
|Eaton
|Old fashioned Independence Day Celebration
|7693 Swartsel Road, Eaton, OH 45320
|July 7
|5pm-10pm
|Englewood
|Fireworks Celebration
|Centennial Park, 321 Union Blvd, Englewood, OH 45322
|July 4, Rain Date: July 5
|7pm-10pm
|Enon
|VFW 8437 Fireworks
|5075 Enon-Xenia Rd, Fairborn, OH
|July 3
|6:15pm-11:30pm
|Fairborn
|Block Party and Parade
|Main St, Fairborn, OH 45324, Central Ave to Main St
|July 3
|4pm-10pm
|Fairborn
|Fourth of July Fireworks
|Community Park, 691 E. Dayton Yellowsprings Rd, Fairborn, OH 45324
|July 4
|5pm-10pm
|Fairborn
|Fourth of July Parade
|Plaza Shopping Center on Broad St, Central Ave, Main St
|July 4
|10am-12pm
|Fairfield
|Red, White, and Kaboom: Fireworks Swim
|Fairfield Aquatic Center, 2605 Augusta Boulevard, Fairfield, OH 45014
|July 3
|7pm-11pm
|Fairfield
|Red, White, and Kaboom: Red, White, and Fish
|Thomas O. Marsh Park, 6440 River Rd, Fairfield, OH 45014
|July 3
|5pm-11pm
|Fairfield
|Red, White, and Kaboom with The Soul Pocket
|William Harbin Park 1300 Hunter Rd, Fairfield, OH, 45014
|July 3
|8pm-10pm
|Fairfield
|Red, White, and Kaboom with The Whammies
|Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Dr, Fairfield, OH 45014
|July 3
|8pm-10pm
|Franklin
|Fireworks
|Franklin Community Park, 304 E. 6th St, Franklin, OH 45005
|July 4
|6:00 PM
|Franklin
|The Wettest Parade in Ohio
|Lion’s Bridge, S. Main St, 6th St, Franklin Community Park
|July 4
|10:00 AM
|Hamilton
|4th of July at Stickers Groves
|Stickers Grove, 11490 Hamilton Cleves Rd, Hamilton, OH 45013
|July 4
|3pm-11pm
|Hamilton
|Hamilton’s 4th of July: Fireworks
|Veterans Park
|July 4
|10:00 PM
|Hamilton
|Hamilton’s 4th of July: Food Trucks/Concert
|Butler County Courthouse, 101 High St, #3, Hamilton, OH 45011
|July 4
|10:00 AM
|Hamilton
|Hamilton’s 4th of July: Historical Demonstration
|Monument Park
|July 4
|11am-3pm
|Hamilton
|Hamilton’s 4th of July: Open House
|Heritage Hall, 20 High St, Butler County Soldiers Monument, 1 S Monument Ave, and Butler County Historical Society, 327 N. 2nd St, Hamilton OH 45011
|July 4
|11am-4pm
|Hamilton
|Hamilton’s 4th of July: Parade
|Butler County Fairgrounds, Dayton Street, High St at 7th, Butler County Courthouse
|July 4
|10am-10pm
|Hamilton
|Hamilton’s 4th of July: Ceremony
|Butler County Courthouse, 101 High St, #3, Hamilton, OH 45011
|July 4
|12:00 PM
|Huber Heights
|Star Spangeled Heights
|Thomas A. Cloud Park, 4707 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights, OH 45424
|June 29
|10:00 AM
|Kettering
|Go the 4th
|Delco Park, 1700 Iron Horse Trail, Kettering, OH 45429
|July 4
|6pm-10pm
|Lebanon
|An Old Fasioned Independence Day Parade
|Downtown Lebanon, Broadway Street
|July 3
|4pm-5pm
|Lebanon
|Independence Day Celebration
|Colonial Park West, Lebanon, OH, 45036
|July 3
|6pm-10pm
|Miamisburg
|Free Four Miler on the Fourth
|Riverfront Park, 3 N Miami Ave, Miamisburg, OH 45342
|July 4
|8:00 AM
|Middletown
|Broad Street Bash/Fireworks
|Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave, Middletown, OH 45042
|July 3
|5pm-10pm
|Moraine
|Star Spangled Boom
|Payne Recreation Center (Wax Park), 3800 Main St, Dayton, OH 45439
|July 4
|5pm-10pm
|Piqua
|4th Fest
|326 N Main St, Piqua, OH 45356
|July 4
|12pm-10pm
|Piqua
|4th Fest 5k
|Main St. immediately next to the city parking lot
|July 4
|7:30 AM
|Sidney
|Independence Day – Bicentential Style
|1215 Campbell Rd, Sidney, OH 45365
|July 4 Rain Date: July 5
|9:00 PM
|Springboro
|Red, White, and Boro
|Springboro High School, 1675 S Main St, Springboro, OH 45066
|July 4, Rain Date: July 5
|9:45 PM
|Springfield
|Clark County Old Fashioned Fireworks
|Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 South Charleston Pike, Springfield, OH 45502
|July 1, Rain Date: July 2
|6pm-10pm
|Tipp City
|Fireworks Celebration
|Kyle Park, 500 S. 1st St, Tipp City, OH 45371
|July 4, Rain Date: July 5
|10:00 PM
|Tipp City
|Food Truck Force
|Kyle Park, 500 S. 1st St, Tipp City, OH 45371
|July 4: Rain Date: July 5
|7:00 PM
|Troy
|Fireworks
|Levee Area, Great Miami River Recreational Trail, Troy, OH 45373
|July 4
|10:00 PM
|Troy
|July 4th Parade
|Staunton Rd, Market St, Main St, Troy, OH 45373
|July 4
|9:00 AM
|Vandalia
|Star-Spangled Celebration
|1111 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia, OH 45414
|July 3
|7pm-10pm
|Waynesville
|4th of July Fireworks CALL for Time/Location
|Bicentennial Park, 837 Dayton Rd, Waynesville OH, 45068 CALL
|June 29
|7:30 PM
|Waynesville
|Independence Day Parade
|Main Street, Waynesville, OH 45068
|June 29
|11:00 AM
|West Alexandria
|8th Annual Party in the Park
|Peace Park, 70 East Dayton Street, West Alexandria, OH 45381
|July 4
|1pm-7pm
|West Alexandria
|Fireworks
|Twin Valley South Middle School, 100 Education Dr, West Alexandria, OH 45381
|July 4
|10pm-10:30pm
|West Alexandria
|Lighted Parade
|Salem Lutheran Church, 70 E. Dayton St, West Alexandria, OH 45381, 35, Vogue St, W. 3rd St, 503, and Education Ln.
|July 4
|9:30pm-10pm
|West Milton
|4th of July Celebration
|West Milton Municipal Park, 249 E Tipp Pike, West Milton, OH 45383
|June 28-July 4
|6pm-10pm
|West Milton
|4th of July Celebration: Fireworks
|West Milton Municipal Park, 249 E Tipp Pike, West Milton, OH 45383
|July 4
|11am-10pm
|Yellow Springs
|Independence Day Family Fun Weekend
|Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd, Yellow Springs, OH 45387
|Jun 28 – July 3
|7am-11pm
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.