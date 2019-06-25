July 4 fireworks and festivities plentiful in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Here is a list of events happening around the Miami Valley around the July 4th Holiday.

CityEventLocationDateTime
BeavercreekRed, White and Bluegrass FestivalHawker United Church of Christ, 1617 North Longview Street, Beavercreek, OH 45432June 2910am-5pm
BeavercreekRed, White & BrewFairfield Commons Mall outside main entrance near Bravo! 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek, OH 45431July 66pm-10pm
Beavercreek“Take Flight” Parade & FireworksParade: Starts: Meadowbridge Drive Ends: Beavercreek High School, Fireworks: Rotary Park 2260 Dayton Xenia Rd, Beavercreek 45434July 46pm-10:30pm
CentervilleAmericana Festival 5kCenterville High School Stadium, 500 E. Franklin Street, Centerville, OH 45459July 47:00 AM
CentervilleAmericana Festival Fireworks500 E. Franklin Street, Centerville, OH 45459July 37:00 PM
CentervilleAmericana Festival ParadeEast Franklin Street, west of Centerville High School, west to Cline Elementary on Virginia AvenueJuly 410:00 AM
CentervilleAmericana Festival Street Fair(no pets) North Main Street Franklin Street Benham’s Grove, Iron Gate Park Drive, Park District Activity CenterJuly 49:30am-5pm
Cincinnati20th Annual LaRosa’s Balloon GlowConey Island, 6201 Kellogg Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45230July 35pm-11pm
CincinnatiIndependence Day FireworksAult Park Pavilion, 5090 Observitory Circle, Cincinnati, OH 45208July 410:30am-11pm
CincinnatiRed, White and BOOM with Cincinnati PopsRiverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45230July 48pm-10pm
DaytonFamily, Fun, and FireworksThe Salvation Army Kroc Center Dayton, 1000 N Keowee St, Dayton, OH 45404July 37pm-11pm
DaytonLights in Flight FestivalRiverScape MetreoPark, 237 E. Monument Avenue, Dayton, OH 45402July 35pm-10pm
DaytonRed, White, and BoonshoftThe Boonshoft Museum, 2600 Deweese Pkwy, Dayton, OH 45414July 410am-4pm
Delaware4th of July ParadeDelaware County Fairgrounds, 236 Pennsylvania Ave, Delaware, OH 43015July 43:00 PM
EatonOld fashioned Independence Day Celebration7693 Swartsel Road, Eaton, OH 45320July 75pm-10pm
EnglewoodFireworks CelebrationCentennial Park, 321 Union Blvd, Englewood, OH 45322July 4, Rain Date: July 57pm-10pm
EnonVFW 8437 Fireworks5075 Enon-Xenia Rd, Fairborn, OHJuly 36:15pm-11:30pm
FairbornBlock Party and ParadeMain St, Fairborn, OH 45324, Central Ave to Main StJuly 34pm-10pm
FairbornFourth of July FireworksCommunity Park, 691 E. Dayton Yellowsprings Rd, Fairborn, OH 45324July 45pm-10pm
FairbornFourth of July ParadePlaza Shopping Center on Broad St, Central Ave, Main StJuly 410am-12pm
FairfieldRed, White, and Kaboom: Fireworks SwimFairfield Aquatic Center, 2605 Augusta Boulevard, Fairfield, OH 45014July 37pm-11pm
FairfieldRed, White, and Kaboom: Red, White, and FishThomas O. Marsh Park, 6440 River Rd, Fairfield, OH 45014July 35pm-11pm
FairfieldRed, White, and Kaboom with The Soul PocketWilliam Harbin Park 1300 Hunter Rd, Fairfield, OH, 45014July 38pm-10pm
FairfieldRed, White, and Kaboom with The WhammiesVillage Green Park, 301 Wessel Dr, Fairfield, OH 45014July 38pm-10pm
FranklinFireworksFranklin Community Park, 304 E. 6th St, Franklin, OH 45005July 46:00 PM
FranklinThe Wettest Parade in OhioLion’s Bridge, S. Main St, 6th St, Franklin Community Park July 410:00 AM
Hamilton4th of July at Stickers GrovesStickers Grove, 11490 Hamilton Cleves Rd, Hamilton, OH 45013July 43pm-11pm
HamiltonHamilton’s 4th of July: FireworksVeterans ParkJuly 410:00 PM
HamiltonHamilton’s 4th of July: Food Trucks/ConcertButler County Courthouse, 101 High St, #3, Hamilton, OH 45011July 410:00 AM
HamiltonHamilton’s 4th of July: Historical DemonstrationMonument ParkJuly 411am-3pm
HamiltonHamilton’s 4th of July: Open HouseHeritage Hall, 20 High St, Butler County Soldiers Monument, 1 S Monument Ave, and Butler County Historical Society, 327 N. 2nd St, Hamilton OH 45011July 411am-4pm
HamiltonHamilton’s 4th of July: ParadeButler County Fairgrounds, Dayton Street, High St at 7th, Butler County CourthouseJuly 410am-10pm
HamiltonHamilton’s 4th of July: CeremonyButler County Courthouse, 101 High St, #3, Hamilton, OH 45011July 412:00 PM
Huber HeightsStar Spangeled HeightsThomas A. Cloud Park, 4707 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights, OH 45424June 2910:00 AM
KetteringGo the 4thDelco Park, 1700 Iron Horse Trail, Kettering, OH 45429July 46pm-10pm
LebanonAn Old Fasioned Independence Day ParadeDowntown Lebanon, Broadway StreetJuly 34pm-5pm
LebanonIndependence Day CelebrationColonial Park West, Lebanon, OH, 45036July 36pm-10pm
MiamisburgFree Four Miler on the FourthRiverfront Park, 3 N Miami Ave, Miamisburg, OH 45342July 48:00 AM
MiddletownBroad Street Bash/FireworksSmith Park, 500 Tytus Ave, Middletown, OH 45042July 35pm-10pm
MoraineStar Spangled BoomPayne Recreation Center (Wax Park), 3800 Main St, Dayton, OH 45439July 45pm-10pm
Piqua4th Fest326 N Main St, Piqua, OH 45356July 412pm-10pm
Piqua4th Fest 5kMain St. immediately next to the city parking lotJuly 47:30 AM
SidneyIndependence Day – Bicentential Style1215 Campbell Rd, Sidney, OH 45365July 4 Rain Date: July 59:00 PM
SpringboroRed, White, and BoroSpringboro High School, 1675 S Main St, Springboro, OH 45066July 4, Rain Date: July 59:45 PM
SpringfieldClark County Old Fashioned FireworksClark County Fairgrounds, 4401 South Charleston Pike, Springfield, OH 45502July 1, Rain Date: July 26pm-10pm
Tipp CityFireworks CelebrationKyle Park, 500 S. 1st St, Tipp City, OH 45371July 4, Rain Date: July 510:00 PM
Tipp CityFood Truck ForceKyle Park, 500 S. 1st St, Tipp City, OH 45371July 4: Rain Date: July 57:00 PM
TroyFireworksLevee Area, Great Miami River Recreational Trail, Troy, OH 45373July 410:00 PM
TroyJuly 4th ParadeStaunton Rd, Market St, Main St, Troy, OH 45373July 49:00 AM
VandaliaStar-Spangled Celebration1111 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia, OH 45414July 37pm-10pm
Waynesville4th of July Fireworks CALL for Time/LocationBicentennial Park, 837 Dayton Rd, Waynesville OH, 45068 CALLJune 297:30 PM
WaynesvilleIndependence Day ParadeMain Street, Waynesville, OH 45068June 2911:00 AM
West Alexandria8th Annual Party in the ParkPeace Park, 70 East Dayton Street, West Alexandria, OH 45381July 41pm-7pm
West AlexandriaFireworksTwin Valley South Middle School, 100 Education Dr, West Alexandria, OH 45381July 410pm-10:30pm
West AlexandriaLighted ParadeSalem Lutheran Church, 70 E. Dayton St, West Alexandria, OH 45381, 35, Vogue St, W. 3rd St, 503, and Education Ln.July 49:30pm-10pm
West Milton4th of July CelebrationWest Milton Municipal Park, 249 E Tipp Pike, West Milton, OH 45383June 28-July 46pm-10pm
West Milton4th of July Celebration: FireworksWest Milton Municipal Park, 249 E Tipp Pike, West Milton, OH 45383July 411am-10pm
Yellow SpringsIndependence Day Family Fun WeekendYoung’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd, Yellow Springs, OH 45387Jun 28 – July 37am-11pm
