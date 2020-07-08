July 15 tax deadline approaching, City of Dayton offering assistance

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The last day to file your taxes is just one week away. The U.S. Treasury Department moved the deadline to July 15 to help Americans impacted by COVID-19.

If you haven’t already gotten your information together to file your 2019 income taxes, experts say now is the time to do so. You want to make sure you have your standard W-2, 1099, 1098, and child tax documents ready. You want to review prior tax returns to make sure you have all of your income and deductions and pay any tax liabilities

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the City of Dayton Department of Finance has changed the way it serves its customers.

“Unlike prior years we are only doing assistance on-site for taxpayers by appointment only. We are also limiting the number of people who can be at an appointment so no more than two people and no children please,” said Carolyn Jordan, tax administrator for the City of Dayton.

Jordan suggests filing your taxes even if you cannot pay the IRS at this time.

“For anyone who is not able to pay we encourage them to still go ahead and file and we are more than willing to work with them and set up a payment arrangement for them to take care of their tax payment obligation,” she said.

You can still go on an extension if you need more time. That will give you until October 15 to submit your return. Owed taxes, however, must still be paid by Wednesday, July 15. You can make an appointment for tax assistance with the City of Dayton online or by calling 937-333-3500.