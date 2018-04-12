Judge weighs whether to allow evidence in Skylar Richardson trial

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Warren County teen accused of killing, burning and burying her newborn baby was in court Thursday.

The hearing comes as the defense motions to exclude communications between Skylar Richardson and her doctor.

Richardson’s defense attorney is citing “patient-doctor privilege,” and the defense also claims the baby was stillborn.

The outcome of this hearing could delay the start of the trial, which was scheduled to begin Monday.

Richardson is facing one court on aggravated murder among other charges.

In July 2017, Richardson’s newborn daughter’s corpse was found buried in the backyard of her parents’ Carlisle home.

               

