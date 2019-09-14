Judge talks about Skylar Richardson’s choices during sentencing

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Skylar Richardson was sentenced to three years of probation for abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony. Warren County Judge Oda also ordered her to pay will also support costs instead of a fine.

Before the sentencing, Judge Oda addressed Richardson.

“I think that your choices before birth, during birth and after show a grotesque disregard for life,” said Oda. “I know in my heart that if you would have made different decisions in this case, Annabelle would be here today.”

University of Dayton law professor, Tom Hagel says Richardson’s age,the fact that she doesn’t have a criminal record and the fact that she was only found guilty of the least serious felony could have contributed to the judge’s decision. He says the sentence is standard for the circumstances surrounding the verdict.

He shared that the judge has to keep his sentencing decision separate from any personal feelings about the case.

He also said that any semblance of leniency in the sentencing might not be the case for Richardson.

“She still has to live with herself . She may be the only one who knows what happened and she is going to have to carry that the rest of her life,” said Hagel.