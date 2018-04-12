Judge rules to allow evidence to be filed under seal

The Judge in the trial for the Warren County teen accused of killing and burying her newborn baby in her backyard has ruled to allow evidence of conversations between Skylar Richardson and her doctors- but it will be under seal.

The trial, which was to begin Monday, will likely be pushed back.

The judge said in his ruling the exhibits shall be filed under seal and the issues will be revisited by the Court when the trial begins or after a ruling from the Twelfth District of Appeals.

Both the defense and the prosecution have said they plan to file an appeal if that decision is not in their favor – thus delaying the trial.

Judge Donald Oda, Thursday, asked in court: “If somebody files a notice of appeal. We’re all in agreement that the trial for Monday is off, right?”

Both the defense and prosecution agreed: “That’s correct your honor.”

Brooke Skylar Richardson is facing numerous charges including aggravated murder. She stands accused of killing, burning, and burying her newborn baby in the back of a Carlisle home.