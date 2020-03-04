Judge rules father of Takoda Collins competent to stand trial

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Judge David Atkins ruled Al-Mutahan McClean, the father of Takoda Collins, competent to stand trial in charges related to his son’s death on Wednesday.

McLean’s attorney Michael Pentecost asked the court for a competency evaluation for McClean in January

“Based on the (competency) report, the court finds with a preponderance of the evidence that the defendant does not have a present mental health condition that renders him from not understanding the nature of the proceedings against him,” Atkins said. “The court finds the defendant will stand trial.”

McClean pleaded not guilty in December to seven charges related to the death of 10-year-old Collins. He is charged with one count of rape of a child, two counts of felonious assault with the intent of serious harm, and four counts of endangering children.

The Dayton Police Department Homicide Squad is investigating the case. Collins died on Dec. 13 at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Atkins said a hearing over a motion to suppress filed by the defense will be held in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on April 30 at 9 a.m.