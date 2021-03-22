Judge orders mental health evaluation for Middletown mother charged in 6-year-old son’s death

HAMILTON, Ohio (WLWT) — A Butler County judge has ordered a mental health evaluation followed by a competency hearing for a Middletown mother who is charged with killing her 6-year-old son and dumping him in the Ohio River.

Brittany Gosney, 29, appeared in court Monday, where she entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea.

Gosney is accused of murdering her 6-year-old son, James Hutchinson. A Butler County grand jury indicted Gosney on one count of murder, one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of tampering with evidence, two counts of gross abuse of a corpse, three counts of kidnapping, three counts of abduction and five counts of endangering children

Gosney’s boyfriend, James Hamilton, 42, was indicted on three counts each of kidnapping, abduction, endangering children, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

Hamilton also appeared in court Monday. Another pretrial for him was set for April 12 at 8:30 a.m.

Middletown police said Gosney intended on abandoning three of her children and drove them to Rush Run Wildlife area in Preble County at 3 a.m. As Gosney attempted to leave, police said James grabbed the handle of the car door. Police said Gosney sped off and dragged James. Gosney reportedly told police she went back to get him and he was dead. Police said she put his body, along with her two other children, back in the car and drove home to Middletown.

The next day, police said Gosney and Hamilton threw James’ body into the Ohio River near Lawrenceburg. His body has not been recovered.

On Monday, Judge Noah Powers ordered a mental health evaluation followed by a competency hearing that will take place April 26 at 9 a.m.

“Defendant struggles to assist in her defense and counsel has serious concerns regarding defendant’s mental health,” Gosney’s attorney David Washington wrote in the motion to the court.

Crews have been searching the river for weeks, hoping to recover James’ body.

Last week, officials said sonar and cadaver dogs detected a possible body in the water.

But hopes were crushed as search crews scoured part of the Ohio River for James and found nothing.

The Preble County sheriff said search teams will keep watching the weather and river conditions as they work to continue their search efforts.