Judge orders mental evaluation for deadly stolen cruiser crash suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A mental evaluation has been ordered for the suspect in the deadly stolen cruiser crash outside the downtown Dayton library.
A judge ordered the evaluation Thursday and a hearing to go over those findings is scheduled for December 12.
According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Walters made a statement in court to investigate “dirty cops.”
He stands accused of stabbing his father then stealing a Riverside Police cruiser before crashing it into multiple vehicles, killing two 6-year-old girls.
