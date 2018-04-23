Judge modifies house-arrest for Warren County mom accused in death of baby

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Warren County Judge has modified the house arrest order for the Warren County teen accused in the death of her baby by imposing a curfew.

Attorneys for 19-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson filed a motion on April 17 in Warren County after a judge postponed her murder trial while a state appeals court rules on a dispute between her attorneys and prosecutors over medical testimony.

The motion says Richardson hasn’t committed any infractions since being placed under house arrest last summer. Prosecutors indicated they will oppose the motion.

Richardson is accused of burying her full-term baby last July shortly after giving birth in Carlisle.

Defense attorneys argue the baby was stillborn.

The Court noted Richardson has no prior criminal record and significant ties to the community. The Court also noted Richardson has been present for each pre-trial hearing and has passed all random drug tests.

The Judge wrote, “The Court finds the Motion to Lift House Arrest is not well-taken. However, the Court will modify the house arrest restriction to place the Defendant on a curfew from 9:00 pm until 7:00 am.”

Richardson will still have to wear a GPS monitor and will remain subject to random drug testing and unannounced home visits, according to the court order.

Both sides in the case have appealed the Court’s ruling on the admissibility of certain evidence and the appeal process could take several months, possibly up to a year, to resolve.

The trial was scheduled to begin April 16 and is now on hold until the Court of Appeals makes its ruling.