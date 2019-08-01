Judge grants order to City of Dayton against state amid red light camera lawsuit

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Montgomery County judge has granted a temporary restraining order to the City of Dayton against the state of Ohio after a lawsuit was filed over the state’s new provisions on red light cameras.

John Musto, chief trial counsel for the City of Dayton, told 2 NEWS Monday the lawsuit was filed in order to stop the state from enforcing the provisions of House Bill 61, which would take money away from local government funds that profit from red light and speed camera fines.

The city argues that the red light cameras have reduced the number of accidents and injuries in areas where the cameras are installed.

Judge Huffman granted the order on Wednesday. The ruling states that a full briefing on the matter will happen no later than August 14.

“Specific facts shown in the verified complaint establish that immediate and irreparable injury-to wit, violation of Dayton’s constitutional rights, redeployment of police personnel resulting in no enhancement to the safety, loss of Local Government Funds, health and welfare of the citizenry, a reduction or elimination of Dayton’s Photo Enforcement Program, which will result in a significant increased risk of death and injury to the citizenry and a reduction in Dayton’s revenues.

You can read the full order below:

