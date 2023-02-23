DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was found guilty for killing a 24-year-old woman in June of 2021.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr., 34-year-old Terrance Butler was found guilty for shooting and killing 24-year-old Mizette Printup.

On June 15, 2021, authorities say Butler and another man were fighting physically. After the fight ended, the other man got into a car with two others in an attempt to leave. Printer and another woman ran alongside the car to get inside.

As the women tried to get into the car, Heck said Butler fired ten rounds at them, striking both the car and Printer. Printer died of her injuries five days later.

Ten days later, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Butler for two counts of murder, six counts of felonious assault, six counts of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises and three counts of having weapons while under disability. He also faced multiple firearm specifications.

On Thursday, February 23, 2023, Judge Richard Skelton returned a verdict of guilty as charged on all counts. Butler will be sentenced on Tuesday, March 21.