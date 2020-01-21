Judge enters not guilty plea on behalf of suspect in 13-hour standoff

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A judge entered a plea of not guilty for a Dayton man facing multiple charges in connection with the Jan. 3 13-hour standoff with law enforcement in Dayton.

Around 11 am on Jan. 3, Dayton officers responded to an apartment on Briarwood Avenue. Upon their arrival, they tried to arrest 21-year-old Derrick Lewis on an outstanding warrant. He ran back to the apartment and grabbed a gun.

While inside the apartment, Lewis shot at officers three times but did not strike any of them.

Lewis’ girlfriend and her two sons were inside the apartment at the time, and the officers retreated outside out of concern for the safety of the hostages.

SWAT responded to the scene and after the standoff, Lewis was taken into custody.

His girlfriend had been punched and kicked, and he would not let her or the children leave during the standoff.

A Grand Jury indicted Lewis on charges of:

Two counts of felonious assault on a police officer

Three counts of kidnapping

One count of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises

Once count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation

One count of having weapons while under disability (prior drug conviction)

One count of inducing panic

One count of domestic violence

One count of endangering children

The felonious assault counts include 3-year firearm specifications and 7-year firearm specification for discharging a firearm at a law enforcement officer.

The kidnapping counts include 3-year firearm specifications.

Lewis is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 3 at 1:30 pm.