Judge denies separate trial request for teen accused of killing, burying newborn

CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A judge has denied requests from Skylar Richardson’s attorneys to have separate trials.

Richardson is accused of killing her newborn child and burying the body in the back yard of her parents’ home in Carlisle last year.

She is pleading not guilty to aggravated murder, evidence tampering, and abuse of a corpse.

A judge declared this week that she will stand just one trial, which is expected to start in September.

