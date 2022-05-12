MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Moraine is getting a new ice cream shop, just in time for the summer.

Found in what used to be a Heartland Pharmacy, Jubie’s Creamery is opening its doors in Moraine for the first time at 2749 West Alex Bell Road. The shop will offer the usual collection of favorite flavors, as well as a new community-inspired treat.

The Jubie’s Creamery in Fairborn carries Skyhawk Pride, a vanilla Ice cream with a blueberry streak and white-chocolate waffle cone pieces based on the Fairborn City Schools. According to a Facebook post by Jubie’s, the new Moraine location will carry a currently unannounced flavor based on the neighboring West Carrollton High School.

The shop will open its doors at I pm on Thursday, May 12, and will welcome customers Mondays through Thursdays from 1 pm until 9 pm and Fridays through Sundays from 12 pm until 10 pm.