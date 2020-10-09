Journey Community Church reaches record-milestone donating 200,000 pounds of food

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN)– Miami Valley residents who find it difficult to buy food for their families are in luck after 60,000 pounds of food were delivered throughout the county.

“We are really just trying to serve our own communities, and I know we’re going to get through the pandemic but we have to do it together,” said Journey Community Church Pastor Shawn Acrey.

City of Franklin’s Journey Community Church has teamed up with USDA Farmers to Families Organization to distribute a total of 200,000 pounds of food over the next five months. Additionally, community members have donated a 26-foot refrigerated truck to the church for the month to make their mission possible.

“Gosh, we can’t do it without our members,” said Acrey. “There is a huge need in the community and it’s our duty as a church to respond.”

Packages of fresh meat, milk products and other items are boxed up and residents can pick them up free of charge and no questions asked. Several weeks ago, Journey Community Church gave away 6,000 pounds of food back into their community, so USDA wanted to take the project to the next level. Semi-trucks now travel to the City of Franklin to ensure food will be delivered right to residents.

“The pandemic has made anyone who was already food-insecure even moreso, and I can’t imagine what it’s like not being able to put food on my own family’s dinner table,” said Acrey.

Over 400 cars pulled into the parking lot Tuesday night over several hours, but rest assure, there will be enough food to donate for anyone in need.

“Please don’t hesitate for one second to ask for help,” said Acrey. “We as a church love our community, ready to serve and want to show Christ’s love in a tangible way.”

Visit Freewill Baptist Church 6194 St Rt 123 from 6-8pm every Tuesday in October for Journey’s food pantry.



Journey Community Church