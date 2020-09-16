Journey Community Church gives away over 6,000 pounds of food to Franklin families

"It's one thing to tell you God loves you but it's incredible to show it in a tangible way too."

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN)– The coronavirus pandemic has made thousands of families across the country food insecure, but one local church in Franklin is feeding hundreds of families with over 6,000 pounds of food.

“I get emotional, we want people to know that God loves them,” said Journey Community Church Lead Pastor Shawn Acrey.

Nearly seven months into the pandemic and members of the Journey Community Church says they’ve seen families struggle to keep food on their tables.

“I don’t know how I would be able to handle that if I couldn’t feed my family, that would be tough,” said Acrey. “I know there’s a lot of ministries in the area that have been taking care of this and some other food pantries and they’ve been really taking care of families so if I couldn’t feed my family that would be a hard situation.”

Thanks to the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program, the church finished off the night by giving away a grand total of 6,258 of meat and dairy products to over 100 franklin families.

“We love seeing people receive food, it’s just something everyone needs and it’s always a huge blessing to receive something unexpected,’ said Volunteer Bethany Conkel. “We’ve seen so many families especially in this pandemic need a little extra and is such a huge blessing.”

Items included chicken meatballs, sausage links, cheese, cottage cheese, sour cream and more, plus gallons of milk that will hopefully get families through the tough times.

“It’s one thing to tell you God loves you but if I can show you in a tangible way with no strings attached that God loves you, that’ll send a better message.”

After the story aired, the grand total of the food given away had been updated to 6,258 pounds.