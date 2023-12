DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Jolabokaflod sounds like a book lovers dream.

On Thursday, December 21, everyone is invited to take their gently used books to the Wilmington-Stroop Dayton Metro Library branch and participate in a book swap.

With a new book in hand there will also be cozy blankets and cups of hot cocoa for attendees to enjoy.

The event starts at 4 PM and ends at 5:30 PM.

So, if you’re six years or older consider participating in Jolabokaflod at the Dayton Metro Library.