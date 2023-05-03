DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Preparations are underway for the 2023 Air Force Marathon, and they’re looking for more than a thousand volunteers to keep this massive event running smoothly.

According to the marathon website, it takes more than 1,500 Flight Crew Volunteers to run a weekend full of various events and activities.

From Tee-shirt and packet pickup to water distribution and gear checks, there are a variety of tasks needed throughout the day. Volunteers will be given a free Flight Crew T-shirt as well as complimentary refreshments for those helping with the Health & Fitness Expo and the race day itself.

Volunteers must be 16 years old or older, the website says. While the shifts themselves may vary, most positions will require a commitment of four hours or less, with both early morning and late night shifts available.

Volunteer registration opened on May 1. You can sign up to volunteer online here.