Johnston Farms receives grant to help with COVID-19 challenges

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Johnston Farm & Indian Agency has received an Immediate Emergency grant in the amount of $10,000 from the Ohio Humanities Council.

Through the CARES Act, funds were available to help non-profit organizations face challenges brought on by the economic impact of the pandemic. Congress appropriated funds to the National Endowment for the Humanities that were designated to state humanities councils to aid cultural or heritage organizations.

The $10,000 will help the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency with short-term core operating costs and will help keep the organization operating through the remainder of a challenging summer travel season.

The Johnston Farm Friends Council says they are grateful for the funding.