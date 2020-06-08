Johnston Farm and Indian Agency opening mid-June

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Johnston Farm and Indian Agency is opening to the public starting June 18 through the end of August.

On April 30 it announced its decision to suspend all special events that had been planned for the 2020 visitor season. This included the Family Days in June, History Alive in July and Evening on the Canal in August.

It said that the October Fall Celebration and Christmas on the Farm in December will be determined by conditions moving forward.

A full list of changes made for visitors can be found on its website.

