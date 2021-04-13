Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause has little effect on Miami Valley clinics

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some local health department’s vaccine clinics are continuing as scheduled following the FDA and CDC’s recommendation to pause Johnson & Johnson vaccine use.

Governor DeWine and Ohio Department of Health leaders advised Ohio on Tuesday to temporarily pause use of the vaccine following the FDA and CDC’s recommendation after six people developed blood clots.

The Greene County Public Health Department said the majority of their clinics use the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, so none have been cancelled.

Clark County Combined Health District also said it does not get much of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and clinics have not been majorly impacted from the pause.

“Luckily, this is not affecting us much,” said CCCHD. “We do not get much j&j (maybe 100 – 200 very sparingly) we are still getting about 4000 Pfizer every week so our clinics are still going full speed ahead.”

CCHD is accepting walk-ins for clinics at the Upper Valley Mall. The department said the clinics are held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.