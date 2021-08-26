John Seibel named evening co-anchor of 2 NEWS

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – WDTN-TV has named John Seibel as evening co-anchor of 2 NEWS. Seibel will take over the role from Mark Allan, who’s retiring on September 2nd after more than 25 years at 2 NEWS.

“John knows the Miami Valley and its people well, having grown up here,” said Joe Abouzeid, WDTN-TV & Dayton’s CW Vice President & General Manager. “He loves it here and is committed to our community. We are thrilled to have him anchor our afternoon and evening newscasts.”

Seibel was born and raised in Englewood, Ohio and is an alum of Northmont High School. He was a Satellite Communications Technician for the Early Warning Missile Defense System during the first Gulf War.

Seibel joined the 2 NEWS team in 2014 as co-anchor of 2 NEWS Today. He’s shared the anchor desk with Lauren Wood since 2017.

Seibel will be joined by Brooke Moore and Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis beginning Monday, September 6th to co-anchor 2 NEWS First at 4. He’ll also co-anchor Five on 2 as well as 2 NEWS at 6, 10 and 11.

“I’m humbled to have spent the last seven and a half years telling my hometown what the world looks like as they started their day,” said Seibel. “I’m honored to continue earning that trust in the evenings and at night, and I’m thrilled to team up with Brooke, Brian Davis and Jack Pohl, for whom I have great respect.”

Seibel and his wife, Heather, have three wonderfully spirited kids, Noah, Kylene and Elise.

Mark Allan’s last show on 2 NEWS will be Thursday, Sept. 2 at 6 pm.