John Legend to return to Miami Valley for Sept. show at Rose Music Center

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2019 file photo shows John Legend at the 2019 LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles. People magazine has named Legend as the sexiest man alive in their special double issue on newsstands nationwide on Nov. 15. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley native John Legend will return to the area with his new tour in September.

The winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards (EGOT) will be performing his “Bigger Love 2020” Tour at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Sept. 5. Joining Legend will be The War and Treaty.

Legend’s latest song, “Conversations in the Dark,” reached the top spot on the overall iTunes songs chart when it was released in 2020. The song was featured on NBC’s hit show “This Is Us,” in which Legend also made an appearance. Legend is also a coach on the NBC show “The Voice.”

Tickets go on sale for the concert on February 14 at 10 am on Ticketmaster’s website.