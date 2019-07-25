Joey Williams no longer employed at KeyBank

by: WDTN.com Staff

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Former Dayton City Commissioner Joey Williams, who also served as market president for KeyBank, is no longer employed by the latter, the company confirmed to 2 NEWS.

Williams has not been employed by the bank since the “end of May,” according to a representative from KeyBank.

Williams was charged in a federal indictment involving corruption by former and current Dayton city officials. His charges include bribery while in office.

