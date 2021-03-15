JobsOhio awards grants totaling $60,000 to 2 Dayton businesses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — JobsOhio awarded Inclusion Grants totaling $60,000 to two Dayton Region small businesses in February.

JobsOhio said the grant provides financial support for projects in distressed communities and for businesses owned by underrepresented populations across the state.

ElectriPack, Inc. in Miamisburg was awarded 25,000. Four jobs were created and 24 were retained. APS Materials, Inc. in Dayton received $35,000. Two jobs were created and 90 were retained.

The Dayton Development Coalition, JobsOhio’s network partner for the Dayton Region, supported the companies through the grant application process.

“We often work with companies in need of support in order to grow and add jobs but do not meet the requirements for traditional JobsOhio support,” said Julie Sullivan, the DDC’s Executive Vice President for Regional Development. “We’re thrilled to have this tool in our economic development toolbox to support small business job growth.”