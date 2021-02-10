JobsOhio awards grants to 3 Dayton businesses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – JobsOhio has assisted three Dayton small businesses with Inclusion Grants totaling $100,000.

The agency said the grants provide financial support for eligible projects in distressed communities and for businesses owned by underrepresented populations across Ohio.

Projects that were awarded grants in December 2020 and January 2021 include:

  • CANARY Consulting, received $50,000, created 30 jobs and retained 12
  • Oregon Printing Communication, received $25,000, created 2 jobs and retained eleven
  • Incenta Reward, received $25,000, created three jobs and retained five

