JobsOhio approves grant to construct industrial facility in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – JobsOhio approved an Ohio Site Inventory Program grant for the construction of a 500,000 square-foot industrial facility in Dayton.

The facility will be located by NorthPoint Development at 251 North Dixie Drive. The project will be NorthPoint’s seventh industrial building near the Dayton International Airport, according to a release.

The site, formerly home to a Vandalia fire station, includes land that was once part of the airport’s tarmac.

“Our most current project near the Dayton Airport faced site development challenges given the original airport runway, a former firehouse on the property, and other infrastructure issues. Without the OSIP funds from JobsOhio, it may not have been financially viable to redevelop this site,” said NorthPoint Director of Industrial Development, Tim McElroy.

The fire station will be demolished to make way for the new building.

