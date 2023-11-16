DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On Thursday, Nov. 16, Senator Sherrod Brown declared a new investment in Sinclair Community College.

The investment was awarded through the Department of Energy (DoE) and designates Sinclair as an Industrial Assessment Center. The program was made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which Brown helped write and pass.

“Sinclair Community College is one of Ohio’s premier community colleges. These awards will help continue Ohio’s leadership in innovation and help prepare Ohioans for good-paying jobs,” said Brown.

As part of its designation as an Industrial Assessment Center, Sinclair will help deliver technical assistance and conduct assessments at small- and medium-sized manufacturers as well as commercial and institutional buildings.

The program will provide hands-on, engaging learning opportunities for students and union apprentices while identifying opportunities to reduce facility energy bills. Programs will also offer training and upskilling opportunities for current manufacturing and building energy workers.

“Ensuring that Ohioans have educational and training opportunities is critical to improving our economy. We unleash more American innovation when we nurture all Ohio talent and everyone is able to participate,” said Brown.

Participants will exit these programs trained for high-quality, in-demand roles such as:

Insulators and heating

Air conditioning

Refrigeration professionals

Other areas of training include preparing advanced manufacturing technicians for growing clean energy sectors like batteries and solar manufacturing.