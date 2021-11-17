DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The United States Postal Service is holding a job fair on Wednesday, November 17 from 11 am to 1 pm.

According to a release by the USPS, this fair is to fill the positions of city carrier assistants. The salary for this position will begin at $18.51 per hour.

Applications will only be accepted online, but USPS personnel will be available on-site at the Dabel Post Office at 1490 Forrer Blvd. in Dayton to provide more information about the positions and answer any questions.

The USPS said it does require all applicants to be at least 18 years old and able to pass a drug screening and background investigation. The release also said applicants must be able to work weekends and holidays.

To apply for open positions at the USPS, click here.