DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for work as a medical support assistant? The Dayton VA is looking to employ applicants at a weekend hiring event.

On Saturday, March 18, the Dayton VA will host an event to hire approximately 30 Advanced Medical Support Assistants. According to the release, qualified applicants will be hired on the spot and begin in-processing.

The event will be held on the Dayton VA campus at Building 305. The building can be found on Kentucky Avenue.