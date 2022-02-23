DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Searching for workers during the pandemic hasn’t always been easy for employers, but many companies hiring say things are looking up.

At the Montgomery County Job Center’s Construction Job Fair company booths lined the walls trying to attract workers to their open opportunities.

“We are hoping to capitalize on in-person job fairs so we can capitalize on some of the people looking for jobs, and try to get great talent onto our team,” said Vandalia Rental HR Director Derek Potter.

Like other companies, Potter said that hiring efforts haven’t always been easy for their company during the pandemic, “So we did see a struggle particularly in logistics. The country has been struggling with that. We had a difficult time as well.”

Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice said in the last year the demand for construction jobs has seen a 7% uptick. “We need people. So, connecting people with jobs that are sustainable, well paying jobs, it’s very important to Montgomery County,” said Rice.

At Cedarville University’s Spring Career Fair, Director of Career Services Jeff Reep said 130 employers attended Wednesday’s event, making it their largest one ever, “I think our biggest one before this was 119. So, we’re really excited about that and looking for a really great student turn out as well.”

Reep said non-students were also welcome at the event, and is hopeful that eager workers start really looking into applying to jobs that badly need to hire.

“It really is a buyers market. Employers are looking for good employees. This is an opportunity to get face to face. We’re living in a day of technology and online applications. Applicant tracking systems. That type of thing. To add that personal touch I think employers really like that,” said Reep.

Potter also urged people looking to enter or re-enter the work force that now is the time to apply, “A lot of employers are looking. Businesses are growing. Our particular business has had some significant growth over the last few years. So, the opportunity’s there to get onto a good company and with a good team, and to build your career. It exists right now, and people should jump all over it.”