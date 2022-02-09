TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Trotwood Police Lodge will be hosting a job fair on February 19.
According to the Trotwood Police Lodge, a job fair will be held at 506 East Main St. in Trotwood from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 19.
The Trotwood Police Lodge said the following businesses will be present:
- Trotwood Police Department
- Lowe’s
- Home Depot
- Applied Mechanical Systems
- Epix Tube
- Stratacache
- Speciality Manufacturing Solutions
- Creative Meteor
- Burger King
- Lee’s Famous Recipe
- McDonald’s
- Miami Valley Child Development Center
More and more businesses are being added to the list daily according to the Trotwood Police Lodge.