According to the Trotwood Police Lodge, a job fair will be held at 506 East Main St. in Trotwood from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 19.

The Trotwood Police Lodge said the following businesses will be present:

  • Trotwood Police Department
  • Lowe’s
  • Home Depot
  • Applied Mechanical Systems
  • Epix Tube
  • Stratacache
  • Speciality Manufacturing Solutions
  • Creative Meteor
  • Burger King
  • Lee’s Famous Recipe
  • McDonald’s
  • Miami Valley Child Development Center

More and more businesses are being added to the list daily according to the Trotwood Police Lodge.