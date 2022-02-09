TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Trotwood Police Lodge will be hosting a job fair on February 19.

According to the Trotwood Police Lodge, a job fair will be held at 506 East Main St. in Trotwood from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 19.

The Trotwood Police Lodge said the following businesses will be present:

Trotwood Police Department

Lowe’s

Home Depot

Applied Mechanical Systems

Epix Tube

Stratacache

Speciality Manufacturing Solutions

Creative Meteor

Burger King

Lee’s Famous Recipe

McDonald’s

Miami Valley Child Development Center

More and more businesses are being added to the list daily according to the Trotwood Police Lodge.