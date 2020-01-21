Job fair to be held at Wright-Patt Tuesday

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE (WDTN) – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will be hosting a hiring event Tuesday.

The Dayton Engineering, Technology, and Security Clearance Career Fair will be from 10 am to 2 pm at the Hope Hotel and Conference Center in Area “A.”

All jobs require U.S. citizenship and a minimum of two years of industry experience on top of a degree. Some jobs also require an active security clearance but that is not required to attend.

