DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking to work in education? The Dayton Area School Employment Consortium is holding a job fair on Saturday morning, and Miami Valley school districts are looking to fill a variety of positions.

Districts in attendance are looking for new and experienced teachers, administrators, counselors, school psychologists, occupational, physical and speech therapists and other professional educators looking for career opportunities, the flyer said. They are also looking for bus drivers, Career Based Instructors, educational assistants, secretaries, cooks and custodians.

Registration is free and on-site, so if you’re interested, drop by the Montgomery County Learning Center North at 2011 Timber Lane in Dayton. The flyer says to wear professional attire and be prepared with several copies of your resume and other relevant documents.

The fair will run from 9 am to noon on Saturday, March 12.