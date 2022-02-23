DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking for work? Montgomery County is holding a Construction Job Fair from 12 pm to 4 pm on Wednesday, February 23 at The Job Center in Dayton.

The Job Center, located at 1111 S. Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, will hold 45 local companies featuring hundreds of open positions in a variety of trades, a release said.

Positions include construction laborers, HVAC specialists, CDL drivers, project managers, maintenance technicians, electricians, pipefitters, millwrights and plumbers among others, The release said.

The job fair is free and open to the public, giving many the opportunity to speak with dozens of prospective employers. And if you’re looking to hire, the release said you can register a booth for free here.