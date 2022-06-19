DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– In honor of Father’s Day, a restaurant in downtown Dayton held a contest to see which dad could tell the best dad joke.

Jimmie’s Ladder 11’s stage welcomed fathers, children and guests to see who could tell the best dad joke, or just embarrass their family. Every dad who came up to tell a joke was entered in a raffle to win special dad-related prizes, including tube socks, frisbees and koozies.

This Father’s Day marked Ladder 11’s second annual Dad Joke Contest, but the first year that Manager Nick Brandell celebrated as a father himself.

“Being a dad is just awesome, but getting to see all of these guys get up here, representing their own families and even getting a chance to embarrass their kids made today so special,” said Brandell. “I’ve only been a dad for a short while but it’s already been a blast, my son is awesome.”

Jimmie’s Ladder 11 hosts several charity events throughout the year including work for the Rubi Girls and Alzheimer’s Association.