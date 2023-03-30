DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton-area locations of Jersey Mike’s Subs raised tens of thousands of dollars for United Rehabilitation Services of Greater Dayton.

On March 29, Jersey Mike’s locations across the country participated in its “Day of Giving” campaign. In Dayton, the six locations donated 100 percent of sales from the day to URS to support programs for children and adults with disabilities or other special needs.

According to URS, a total of $65,458 was generated by the six area locations.

“The Jersey Mike’s Subs crews at all six stores were amazing and kept the lines moving and food flowing,” said a release by URS. “It was a wonderful day with great food to support a great cause at the six area locations!”

