Jersey Mike’s still taking donations despite Day of Caring canceled

Local News

Jersey Mike's donates proceeds to URS

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 10th Annual Day of Caring at Jersey Mike’s has been canceled but fundraising efforts for United Rehabilitation Services continue.

The chain said in a release it is still accepting donations through the end of the month. Customers can donate through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or in-person when picking up orders.

The restaurant has been collecting donations throughout the month for URS at three participating stores:

  • 1512 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton
  • 3510 Pentagon Blvd., Beavercreek
  • 6002 Far Hills Ave., Centerville

The fundraising typically ends with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Caring” when the three stores give 100 percent of the day’s sales to URS.

