Jersey Mike’s still taking donations despite Day of Caring canceled

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 10th Annual Day of Caring at Jersey Mike’s has been canceled but fundraising efforts for United Rehabilitation Services continue.

The chain said in a release it is still accepting donations through the end of the month. Customers can donate through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or in-person when picking up orders.

The restaurant has been collecting donations throughout the month for URS at three participating stores:

1512 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

3510 Pentagon Blvd., Beavercreek

6002 Far Hills Ave., Centerville

The fundraising typically ends with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Caring” when the three stores give 100 percent of the day’s sales to URS.