Jersey Mike’s still taking donations despite Day of Caring canceled

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 10th Annual Day of Caring at Jersey Mike’s has been canceled but fundraising efforts for United Rehabilitation Services continue.
The chain said in a release it is still accepting donations through the end of the month. Customers can donate through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or in-person when picking up orders.
The restaurant has been collecting donations throughout the month for URS at three participating stores:
- 1512 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton
- 3510 Pentagon Blvd., Beavercreek
- 6002 Far Hills Ave., Centerville
The fundraising typically ends with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Caring” when the three stores give 100 percent of the day’s sales to URS.
