DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On Wednesday, March 29 you can get a good meal for a good cause at Jersey Mike’s Subs.

From 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Jersey Mike’s locations across the Miami Valley with be donating 100 percent of proceeds from their “Day of Giving” to United Rehabilitation Services.

The six area Jersey Mike’s locations are as follows:

– Washington Township at 1512 Miamisburg-Centerville Road

– Centerville at 6002 Far Hills Ave.

– Beavercreek at 3510 Pentagon Blvd.

– Kettering at 2831 Wilmington Pike

– Springboro at 24 West Central Ave.

– Troy at 1406 West Main St.

For more information about Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving, click here.