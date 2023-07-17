HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A new Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to Huber Heights this summer, and they’re starting their time here by helping the community.

On July 19, the newest location for Jersey Mike’s Subs will open at 7630 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Ted Tolliver, the franchise owner will hold a grand opening celebration, with a fundraiser that lasts all weekend for United Rehabilitation Services.

“We are very excited to bring a Jersey Mike’s Subs location to Huber Heights,” Tolliver said.

“During our grand opening, we are partnering with United Rehabilitation Services, an organization founded to offer a wide array of programs with a variety of person-centered activities, focused on enhancing the physical, social, and emotional needs of children, adults and seniors with developmental or acquired disabilities from throughout the Greater Dayton Region. We are so grateful for the warm welcome we have received from the community and look forward to serving you a Sub Above.”

Coupons were distributed prior to this event. Any customer with a coupon can donate $2 or more to URS in exchange for a regular sub.

This promotion and fundraiser will run from Wednesday, July 19 through Sunday, July 23.